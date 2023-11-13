Three private members' bills introduced in Senate

Pakistan Pakistan Three private members' bills introduced in Senate

Three private members’ bills introduced in Senate

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 19:54:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three private members’ bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday while seven other bills were deferred due to the absence of the relevant lawmakers.

According to details, the three bills introduced in the Upper House included the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorised Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

These bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration, as the ministers concerned were not opposed to detailed discussion on them in committees’ meetings.

The seven other bills deferred due to the absence of relevant lawmakers included the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (Substitution of section 289 of PPC and subsequent amendment in schedule II of Cr.PC); the Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023.