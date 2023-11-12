Evil forces busy in destroying Gaza: Siraj

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 19:55:24 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj ul Haq said on Sunday that the the evil forces of the world were busy erasing Gaza.

Haq, speaking at the Palestine Youth Convention, said that the purpose of the event was to express solidarity for the Palestinians who stood as a wall in front of America and Israel’s aggression.

He said the brave people of Gaza have stood brave and resilient despite the extraordinary use of military’s weapons by the Israel force.

JI chief said the operation conducted on October 7 showed that faith was stronger than arms and an independent Palestine state will lead to the stability in the middle east.

He added, “Pakistan is the greatest country in the world of Islam and it has not done enough for the Palestinians as even infants are being martyred in the arms of their mothers.”