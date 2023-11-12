Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain is the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim CM

Pakistan Pakistan Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain is the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim CM

The office fell vacant after the sudden death of caretaker CM Azam Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 13:56:13 PKT

Peshawar (Dunya News) - Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah has been appointed as caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister as the summary was signed by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Earlier, a consensus developed during a meeting between former chief minister Mehmood Khan and former leader of the opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durani on Sunday.

The office fell vacant after the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Saturday and the provincial cabinet also stood dissolved after his demise.

Following the death of Azam Khan, Advocate General of KP wrote a letter to Governor Ghulam Ali and gave his legal opinion over the constitutional crisis.

Also Read: KP Assembly stands dissolved as caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan dies in harness

According to sources, Governor KP Ghulam Ali wrote a letter to former chief minister Mehmood Khan and former leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durani to deliberate over the name of interim CM.

The sources said that Justice (retd) Arshad’s name was floated by Akram Khan Durani and Mehmood Khan agreed upon his nomination.

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain has earlier served as chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan and judge of Peshawar High Court.

In a statement, Akram Durani has said that new interim CM would be selected soon to end the persisting constitutional crisis in the province.