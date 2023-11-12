Dead gigantic whale on Pasni coast bewilders fishermen

Pakistan Pakistan Dead gigantic whale on Pasni coast bewilders fishermen

Illegal trawling is to blame for risking life of sea creatures

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:25:01 PKT

PASNI (Dunya News) – Fishermen of Pasni area were astonished and bewildered to have sight of a blue dead whale lying on a beach of costal area of Gwadar.

A rare, but gigantic whale was found in Churbandan area of Pasni coast Gwadar.

A 27-feet-long blue whale was found dead.

Sea shore of Gwadar has become the death place of rare species of marine life because of illegal trawling in the sea of Balochistan.

This illegal activity has endangered the lives of rare marine life.

The blue whale found dead on the seashore between North Bandan and Churbandan in Pasni area was also among the rare creatures.