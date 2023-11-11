In run-up to polls, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto embarks on KP visit on Nov 16

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 21:14:04 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In the run-up to next general elections, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on November 16.

While addressing a press conference here Saturday, party’s KP Secretary Information Amjad Khan Afridi confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto would visit the province on November 16.

According to him, Bilawal will address PPP workers' conventions in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Nowshera, besides addressing gatherings in Chitral and Dir during his visit.

Afridi said that PPP conventions in the southern districts had been canceled due to security reasons.