AJK President grieved over demise of acting KP CM Azam Khan

MIRPUR (AJK) (APP) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

In his condolence message issued on Saturday, the AJK President extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace, and a grant of fortitude to the bereaved family with courage. 

