Five operatives from banned TTP, LeJ rounded up in Punjab: CTD

Pakistan Pakistan Five operatives from banned TTP, LeJ rounded up in Punjab: CTD

Five operatives from banned TTP, LeJ rounded up in Punjab: CTD

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 18:23:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested five terrorists linked to banned outfits from different cities of the province.

According to a CTD statement, the force carried out as many as 179 intelligence-based operations in Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi, and foiled a major terror bid.

The CTD claimed it investigated at least 179 suspects and nabbed five alleged terrorists having connections with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

In these operations, huge cache of weapons was seized, including 565-gram explosive material, two hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices, five detonators, 13-feet-lonh safety fuse wire and 3.5 feet of primer cords. Five pamphlets of banned organisations and 36 stickers were also recovered from the suspected terrorists, the CTD added.

The force alleged that the suspected terrorists wanted to target important installations in the province. The suspected terrorists have been shifted them to an undisclosed location following the registration of cases against them.

As per the CTD statement, 769 combing operations were conducted in parts of the province this week and 82 suspects were rounded up.