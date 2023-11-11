Punjab lifts lockdown imposed to combat smog after Friday's downpour

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab lifts lockdown imposed to combat smog after Friday's downpour

Punjab lifts lockdown imposed to combat smog after Friday’s downpour

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 17:59:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab’s caretaker government has decided to lift the restrictions imposed to combat the adverse impacts of environmental pollution following Friday’s heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab.

"After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and [the] Punjab environment department, we've decided to lift the lockdown," caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on X, erstwhile Twitter.

“Markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6 pm. The recent restrictions related to SMOG will be lifted from tomorrow morning. All educational institutes will remain close till Sunday,” added the interim CM.

— Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) November 10, 2023

Authorities in Punjab revised a previously-imposed lockdown in multiple districts of the province on Thursday.

These districts included Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal.

Markets in these districts were allowed to operate on Thursday and Friday. Shopping malls and markets these districts remained shut on Saturday and will remain close on Sunday as well, according to the notification issued Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government declared a smog emergency throughout the province in an effort to combat the adverse impacts of environmental pollution.

After the reprimanding of the Lahore commissioner for neglecting the critical issue of the environment by the Lahore High Court, Punjab's caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi had convened a meeting with provincial ministers and department heads to brainstorm with environmental and health experts and devise strategies to mitigate the effects of smog.

Due to its unhealthy air quality, Lahore city has consistently ranked among the top three cities with the most polluted air in recent weeks, according to IQAir rankings.

During the meeting, experts had provided information on measures to reduce smog and its effects, emphasising the importance of preventive measures.

The caretaker chief minister had accentuated that all relevant government departments should work diligently to effectively combat smog.