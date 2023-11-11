Pakistan reports fifth poliovirus case in ongoing year
(Web Desk) – The Health Ministry on Saturday reported the fifth poliovirus case in the country this year.
According to reports, a 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in in Gaddap Town of Karachi.
Sindh’s caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that steps were being taken on a priority basis to combat poliovirus.
The Health Ministry had on November 2 confirmed that poliovirus had been detected in environmental sample taken from Karachi district.
“This virus is genetically related to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson for the Ministry had said.
Last year, at least 20 poliovirus cases were reported across Pakistan.