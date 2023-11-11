Completed
CWC 2023
44th Match
44th Match
England won by 93 runs.
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Muslim leaders call for ceasefire as Gaza death toll crosses 11,000

In-focus

Pakistan reports fifth poliovirus case in ongoing year

Pakistan reports fifth poliovirus case in ongoing year

Pakistan

Pakistan reports fifth poliovirus case in ongoing year

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) – The Health Ministry on Saturday reported the fifth poliovirus case in the country this year.

According to reports, a 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in in Gaddap Town of Karachi.

Sindh’s caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that steps were being taken on a priority basis to combat poliovirus.

The Health Ministry had on November 2 confirmed that poliovirus had been detected in environmental sample taken from Karachi district.

“This virus is genetically related to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson for the Ministry had said.

Last year, at least 20 poliovirus cases were reported across Pakistan.

Related Topics
Polio
Health
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News