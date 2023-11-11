Pakistan reports fifth poliovirus case in ongoing year

(Web Desk) – The Health Ministry on Saturday reported the fifth poliovirus case in the country this year.

According to reports, a 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in in Gaddap Town of Karachi.

Sindh’s caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that steps were being taken on a priority basis to combat poliovirus.

The Health Ministry had on November 2 confirmed that poliovirus had been detected in environmental sample taken from Karachi district.

“This virus is genetically related to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson for the Ministry had said.

Last year, at least 20 poliovirus cases were reported across Pakistan.