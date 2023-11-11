KP's new caretaker CM to be appointed in light of constitution: Solangi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi stated on Saturday that the procedure given in the constitution will be followed for the appointment of a new caretaker chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Solangi made this statement following the sad demise of Azam Khan, the interim KP chief minister.

Shabbir Shah, a spokesperson for the hospital Khan was admitted to on Friday night, said the caretaker CM had been suffering from multiple ailments, including heart problem, and was kept in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Khan passed away Saturday afternoon. He was 89.

In a post on social networking website X, Solangi wrote, "the spirit of the constitution is crystal clear and shall be followed in the letter and the spirit of the constitutional scheme, after the sad demise of the Chief Minister of KP."

"The Governor, the Chief Secretary and the entire provincial government shall perform their duties accordingly. There is no crisis. The New CM KP will be appointed sooner rather than later. There is no room for any speculations," added the info minister.