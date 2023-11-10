Punjab lifts lockdown after rain helps improving air quality index

Punjab lifts lockdown after rain helps improving air quality index

Fri, 10 Nov 2023 23:49:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following a substantial rainfall in various parts of Punjab on Friday, the caretaker provincial government has opted to end the lockdown imposed in response to the dense smog that blanketed numerous districts.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision to lift the lockdown, stating, "After evaluating the enhanced air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and the Punjab environment department, we've decided to lift the lockdown."

He further specified that shops and markets can resume regular operations, and restaurants are permitted to continue functioning after 6pm, as per the restrictions imposed during the smart lockdown related to the smog situation.

"The recent restrictions related to smog will be lifted from tomorrow morning," he added.

Earlier today, a traders' association accused the police in Lahore of compelling businesses to close, alleging a violation of government directives.

Certain areas in Punjab are shrouded in smog with PM2.5 levels surpassing WHO guidelines, prompting the provincial government to declare a smog lockdown in eight cities.

Despite an initial decision to close markets on Saturday and Sunday, the Lahore administration revised the notification, permitting market operations on Friday. All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) leader Naeem Mir claimed that police enforced closures on Friday, contrary to the agreement between traders and the Lahore commissioner.

