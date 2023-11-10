Justice Naqvi raises objection to CJP, two SJC members from hearing complaints against him

Updated On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 19:01:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court's Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi raised objection to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and two other members of the Supreme Judicial Council, probing audio leaks against him.

Justice Naqvi requested copies of references and evidence from them. He raised objections to CJP Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Tariq Masood, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

In an 18-page response, which he submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council, Justice Naqvi noted he has the right to a transparent trial based on the Supreme Court's decision in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. He argued that the show-cause notice issued to him by the Judicial Council goes against his fundamental rights.

"The [inquiry commission] proceedings are sub judice. The same alleged audio leaks which were referred to the inquiry commission are subject matter of the complaints against me before SJC. The SRO is still in the field. S.R.O. 596(I)/2023 dated May 19, 2023 is attached as Annex L. Order of the Supreme Court dated May 26, 2023, passed in Constitution Petitions No.14 to 17 of 2023 is attached as Annexure M," he stated.

It's important to note that during the Supreme Judicial Council meeting on October 27, chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Mazahar Naqvi received a show-cause notice regarding the reference against him, with a response deadline set for November 10.