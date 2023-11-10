Launch of Dr Yousaf's research book held at UoG

His scholarly book is well-received by teachers and students alike

Fri, 10 Nov 2023 17:43:22 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - The launching ceremony of the book ‘Research on Deconstruction of Culture and Communication in Global South’ by Dr Muhammad Yousaf was held on Friday.

The event was organised by the Quaid-e-Azam Library of Gujrat University and guests belonging to the teaching profession praised the work of Dr Yousaf who is an esteemed professor of Mass Communication and Media Studies.

The special guests at the book launch included Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman, Imtiaz Alam, Prof Dr Hasan Raza Shirazi, Ahmed Waleed and Dr Naveed Iqbal Chaudhry. The event was presided over by Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Faisal Mehmood Mirza while Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rasheed thanked the guests and participants.

The University of Gujrat is a scientific and cultural institution whose goal is to produce young talented people as universities play an important role in the development of new knowledge around the world.

Dr Yousaf’s book is a significant effort to highlight the importance of knowledge generated by the Global South compared to the Global North. It is a 400-page research book.

Speaking at the event, senior journalist Imtiaz Alam said, “critical thinking and research are the foundation of quality academic research and key to break traditions".

Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman highlighted, “a person can make progress with the help of intention and sincerity as an individual focus on society is the guarantee of achieving the objective.”

She added, “Universities are important cultural and research institutions of society and roles played by teachers work as a huge factor for students’ growth. The valuable research effort of Dr Yousaf serves as a reference book for students and teachers.”



Prof Dr Hasan Raza Shirazi said “nowadays, social media is the ambassador of change and public opinion is being formed by creating facts through the media therefore, qualitative research is the only way that leads us to the real facts.”

Well-known journalist Ahmad Waleed said modern media had become the pivot of communication revolution but there was a lack of research on different dimensions in Pakistan. "The duty of universities is to create a bright future of students,” he added.

Researcher Dr Muhammad Yousaf said, “the development of knowledge is always in the Global North, but local solutions can only be made possible through the research process keeping the problems of the South in a broad perspective. Global South is different and it has a unique way of life based on local cultures.”

Dr Yousaf, while appreciating the knowledge-friendly personality of Vice-Chancellor Prof Mushahid Anwar, said that without his patronage and support, this event would not have been possible.

Faculty member Dr Rezai Mustafa introduced the book to the participants and moderated the event.