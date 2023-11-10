Sheikh Rashid named in 13 cases related to May 9 incidents

The Anti-terrorism court Rawalpindi judge heard the bail application

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been named in 13 cases related to May 9 incidents.

The anti-terrorism court Rawalpindi judge heard the bail application of the former minister on Friday in the May 9 incidents. Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court along with his nephew Rashid Shafiq and counsel Abdul Razzaq Khan.

The counsel requested the court for pre-arrest bail of his client in the cases registered with the R.A. Bazaar, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Cantonment and GHQ attack cases. He said political vendetta against the former minister was under way and he, along with Rashid Shafiq, had been named in several cases through supplementary statements.

He said, "we are hearing daily that new cases are being registered against them."

In a lighter vein, the judge asked the former minister it seemed things were going against him after his ‘chilla’ (spiritual seclusion). Sheik Rashid responded he had no case prior to the ‘seclusion.’

The IGP submitted in writing that no case had been registered against Sheikh Rashid pertaining to the May 9 incidents, however, now his client wa being named in the cases through supplementary statements, Advocate Razzaq claimed.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to Sheikh Rashid and Rashid Shafiq till Nov 18. The judge also combined all their applications.