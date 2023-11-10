Youth dies as tractor-trolley hits bike

Driver escaped, police were investigating

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A man died and another sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley hit their bike on Meclodgunj Road.

The deceased was identified as Mustafa whereas the inured was identified as Waqas.

They were going on a bike when the recklessly-driven vehicle hit them. As a result, Mustafa died on the spot whereas Waqas sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The tractor-trolley driver escaped after the accident. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital.

Police were investigating to arrest the fleeing driver.

