Youth dies as tractor-trolley hits bike
Pakistan
Driver escaped, police were investigating
BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A man died and another sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley hit their bike on Meclodgunj Road.
The deceased was identified as Mustafa whereas the inured was identified as Waqas.
They were going on a bike when the recklessly-driven vehicle hit them. As a result, Mustafa died on the spot whereas Waqas sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to hospital.
The tractor-trolley driver escaped after the accident. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital.
Police were investigating to arrest the fleeing driver.