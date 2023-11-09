AIOU VC visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the 146th birthday of the great philosopher and poet of the East. Dr Nasir paid homage to the national poet.

Dr Nasir said that there is a way forward in Iqbal’s philosophy and we must read and understand his philosophy and poetry, according to a press release on Thursday.

He added that Iqbal was a great poet and thinker who stressed upon the establishment of a society based on human values and Islamic ideology.

Dr Nasir emphasised the actualisation of Iqbal’s dreams and advice, and the concept of Khudi for youth.

He said that “Iqbal Corner” has been established in the central library of AIOU. Dr Nasir wrote his impressions in the visitor’s book.