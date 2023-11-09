PM returns home after concluding Uzbekistan visit

Thu, 09 Nov 2023 21:58:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday arrived here after completing his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

During his visit, the prime minister attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and held bilateral meetings with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

Earlier, Kakar strongly denounced the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and drew a historical parallel, highlighting similarities between Israel’s actions and those of Pharaoh for killing innocent children.

The prime minister was addressing the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he urged the member countries to rally the efforts to hold Israel to account for its incessant and lethal bombing on the Palestinian people.