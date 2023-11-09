Pakistan striving for accomplishment of SDG-4, edu minister tells Unesco moot

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Interim Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi presented Pakistan’s perspective during a high-level debate of the 42nd Unesco General Conference on Thursday.

Sindhi stated that Pakistan had been striving to accomplish the SDG-4 (education) and was working diligently to ensure that every child had access to quality education.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s active participation in the revision process of the 1974 recommendation aimed at advancing equitable and universal education for global peace, harmony and development.

Sindhi assured the participants of the caretaker government’s commitment to the preservation and promotion of the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The minister also expressed grave concern over the situation in Gaza, and regretted the double standards that were eroding the sanctity of the international laws and the UN charter.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Sindhi reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinians.

During his speech, the caretaker minister specifically highlighted the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned the bombing of schools and killings of thousands of children and innocent civilians as unacceptable. He added that Pakistan fully supported the Palestinians’ just cause.