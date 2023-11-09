Ghulam Sarwar Khan joins IPP

TAXILA (Dunya News) - The PTI dissident Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday.

While talking on the occasion, he stressed the goal of building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role of various individuals, including Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, in PTI's development.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan expressed regret over not achieving a prosperous Pakistan and emphasised the importance of giving back to the country.

The primary objective of the IPP is to create a strong and prosperous Pakistan.