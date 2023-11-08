NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz lauds security forces for Chitral operation

Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 23:12:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday lauded security forces for a successful operation against terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Chitral district.



The NA speaker in a statement, said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He said security forces are fully capable of foiling nefarious designs of evil elements with iron hands.



“We will end the scourge of terrorism soon with joint efforts,” he remarked.