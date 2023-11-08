Pakistan, Uzbekistan resolve to promote regional connectivity, economic integration

Wed, 08 Nov 2023 19:04:46 PKT

TASHKENT (APP) - Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to finalise the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the earliest to promote regional economic integration.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the bilateral ties during a meeting, on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) being held here.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to play an active role for the regional connectivity.

The leaders exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including politics, trade, economics, security, defence and connectivity.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing level of bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Kakar stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum.

He underlined that the recent operationalisation of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) would boost bilateral trade and transit trade in addition to streamlining the Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement (ECOTA).

The two leaders also reaffirmed commitment to the early completion of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Mirziyoyev also discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.