Martyrs' families demand reinstatement of military courts to try May 9 rioters

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 18:56:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Families of the martyrs of the Pakistani armed forces have demanded the immediate reinstatement of military courts by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the trial of civilians arrested in connection with the May 9 riots.

The demand came during a press conference organised by the All-Pakistan Shuhada Forum at the National Press Club on Wednesday. It was attended by relatives of the martyrs hailing from different cities of Pakistan, who were joined by Balochistan caretaker Minister for Sports Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raeesani.

In October, the Supreme Court declared the trial of civilians in military courts null and void. The court announced its ruling with a 4-1 majority.

In its brief order, the apex court ruled that the trial of civilians could not be conducted in military courts, stating that Section 2 (D) (I) was unconstitutional. It also ordered that the cases of the accused from May 9 be transferred to civil courts.

The families of martyrs stated they would file a petition against the decision of the five-judge bench in the apex court. They said they had endured immense suffering and were appealing for the swift reinstatement of military courts. They requested that justice be served without trivialising the wounds of their loved ones, as any delay in delivering justice would be seen as a mockery of the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

The families of martyrs questioned the closure of military courts and how this closure might serve as a facilitation for terrorists. They mentioned that military courts had been instrumental in delivering punishments to those who supported or engaged in acts of terrorism, especially with Pakistan's perennial enemy, India, perpetrating acts of terrorism within the country.

They stressed the importance of the Official Secrets Act and its crucial role in bolstering national security. They also called upon the public to demand the restoration of military courts and express their concern about the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on the families of martyrs.

The families of martyrs expressed their concerns about the closure of military courts and mentioned that they had been apprehensive since the first day. They asserted their commitment to fighting for justice in courts and across the nation.

They vowed to ensure that justice was delivered to those who had committed acts of terrorism. They emphasised that the judicial decision was being seen as a mockery of the martyrs' sacrifices, as the military courts were taking actions against spies, terrorists and those supporting terrorism.

The families of martyrs called for a review of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the closure of military courts and expressed their distress over the matter. They stressed the importance of reinstating military courts, as they believed that only by doing so could justice be served to the families of martyrs. They underlined that no sacrifice was greater than that of a martyr.

Echoing similar sentiments, Balochistan minister Raeesani, who is also a brother and son of martyrs, said, "We are here today for our martyrs, for the sacrifices they made for this country. We hope that military courts are reinstated as the Supreme Court's decision has caused grief to the families of martyrs. We will fight this battle in courts and throughout the country. We will bring Kulbhushan Yadav to justice, and the judicial decision should not be taken lightly, as it makes a mockery of the martyrs' sacrifices. Military courts were taking actions against spies and terrorists."

