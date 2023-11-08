PTI demands ECP issue written decision on intra-party elections

Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 17:32:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – With the official announcement of the election date, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issue a written decision regarding intra-party elections.

PTI’s demand on intra-party polls came during a meeting between PTI's legal team and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, legal representatives Babar Awan and Barrister Gohar apprised the CEC about the hurdles impacting the election campaign of the PTI.

The meeting between the PTI lawyers and the chief election commissioner lasted 45 minutes.

Interacting with media following the meeting, Barrister Gohar emphasised that the PTI legal team presented a charter of demands to the ECP.

He said the ECP held a constitutional responsibility to maintain a level-playing field for all political parties.

Gohar said they informed CEC Raja about the concerns of the PTI about the obstacles in its election campaign, particularly about the challenges being faced in conducting party meetings.

The PTI lawyer accused the caretaker government of allegedly releasing funds which, according to them, was beyond their authority. He said they requested the ECP to issue a notification to enable a fair and just electoral process.

Gohar also clarified that the chairman of the PTI would not be excluded from the electoral exercise. He also pointed out that the election symbol order for the PTI had not yet been released.

The caretakers have reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure provision of all necessary resources to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.