Qureshi's bail application hearing adjourned for brief period

Pakistan Pakistan Qureshi's bail application hearing adjourned for brief period

The court dismissed the objection raised by the FIA on the bail application

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 14:33:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has briefly adjourned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail application hearing in the Cipher case.

The court dismissed the objection raised by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the bail application of Mr Qureshi.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the bail petition of Mr Qureshi when Raja Rizwan Abbasi, a prosecutor of the case raised an objection that the applicant has not submitted the certificate following the Supreme Court direction.

The judge remarked that the certificate is not pertaining to the co-accused but his reference has been provided. In such issues the cases have been joined, the judge noted.

Ali Bukhari, counsel of the PTI stalwart, said the trial court had rejected the bail application and first-time bail has been moved to the high court. He said photocopy of the document has been attached as real copy was not provided to them.

The judge dismissed the FIA's objection and directed the officials to provide record and give their arguments. As the FIA prosecutor has sought time, the court adjourned the hearing for a brief period.

