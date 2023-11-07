Five killed as coach, jeep collide

The coach was going from Quetta to Kalat

KALAT (Dunya News) – Five people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a speeding passenger coach and a jeep.

Sources in Levies said the death toll was likely to rise as the two injured were in a critical condition. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The accident took place on the national highway at Mangchar.

