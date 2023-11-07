Completed
CWC 2023
39th Match
39th Match
Australia won by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard
In-focus

Five killed as coach, jeep collide

Five killed as coach, jeep collide

Pakistan

The coach was going from Quetta to Kalat

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KALAT (Dunya News) – Five people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a speeding passenger coach and a jeep. 

Sources in Levies said the death toll was likely to rise as the two injured were in a critical condition. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. 

The accident took place on the national highway at Mangchar.  

 Read more: Woman dies in road accident in Karachi

The coach was going from Quetta to Kalat.

 


 




Advertisement

Related News