Five killed as coach, jeep collide
Pakistan
The coach was going from Quetta to Kalat
KALAT (Dunya News) – Five people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a speeding passenger coach and a jeep.
Sources in Levies said the death toll was likely to rise as the two injured were in a critical condition. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The accident took place on the national highway at Mangchar.
Read more: Woman dies in road accident in Karachi
The coach was going from Quetta to Kalat.