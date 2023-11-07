Court extends physical remand of Fawad in fraud case

Completed
Pakistan

His lawyer opposed the physical remand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted one-day extension in the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a fraud case. 

Fawad Chaudhry appeared before a judicial magistrate in Islamabad.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry's wife, Hiba Chaudhry, was also present in the courtroom, along with his lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari. 

Police requested extension to Fawad Chaudhry's physical remand to which Faisal Chaudhry objected. The lawyer sought the release of the former minister.

The court, however, reserved its decision on further physical remand and extended it for a day. 

Fawad Chaudhry was apprehended from his residence on Nov 4 in a case filed against him at the Abpara police station for providing a job against Rs5 million. 

 

