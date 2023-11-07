Civil, military leadership attends funeral prayers of Lt Col Hassan Haider

Lt Col Hassan was among four troops martyred during Khyber IBO

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, who embraced martyrdom in area of Tirah Valley, Khyber district, was offered on Tuesday at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

The martyred military officer was buried with full military honour at Islamabad.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Defence Minister Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shmashad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral prayers.

Funeral prayers of Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir were also offered at their respective hometowns.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost,” said ISPR in a statement.

