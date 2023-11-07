Two cops martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack on oil, gas camp

Pakistan Pakistan Two cops martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack on oil, gas camp

Search operation underway for perpetrators

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 12:57:10 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Two cops were martyred and three injured in terrorist attack on oil and gas camp in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Additional force was called in forthwith for assistance as the search for the perpetrators started.

DSP Asghar Ali Shah said all the wounded had been shifted to nearby DHQ. The condition of one of the wounded was critical.

He further said that cops deployed at the company camp were the target of this attack. It is worth recalling that this attack is just another one in the recent wave of terror attacks in different areas of the country.

Also Read: Lt Col among four martyred, three terrorists killed in Khyber operation

A day earlier, a Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were martyred in a trade of fire during an intelligence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber district, said military’s media wing. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured,” read the statement.