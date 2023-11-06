Saudi government increases scholarships for Pakistanis from 600 to 700

Published On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 23:38:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The number of scholarships available to Pakistani students seeking higher education in 25 selected universities in Saudi Arabia has been increased from 600 to 700.

These scholarships are fully funded by the kingdom government.

Applicants, whether based in Pakistan or residents of the kingdom, can apply for these scholarships through the university's online website at https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

Seventy-five percent of the scholarships will be awarded to students from Pakistan, while the remaining 25% will be granted to Pakistani students residing in the kingdom.

The Saudi Government urged all schools to communicate the details and information to students of (XI-XII and O-A levels) in their respective schools.