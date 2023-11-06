Govt to ensure common man gets basic healthcare facilities: PM Kakar

Pakistan Pakistan Govt to ensure common man gets basic healthcare facilities: PM Kakar

Govt to ensure common man gets basic healthcare facilities: PM Kakar

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:07:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday stated the government would ensure the common man’s access to basic healthcare facilities, observing that it was the right of every citizen.

The premier, in a meeting with WHO’s Pakistan representative Dr Palitha Mahipala, appreciated the world health body as well as other partners for extending support for the reformation of Pakistan’s health sector.

Kakar lauded World Health Organization’s support for the up-gradation of health facilities across Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the mobile health clinics and ambulances provided by the WHO would help the government provide basic health facilities to the people at their doorstep - even to those living in remote areas.

Kakar was told during the meeting that the mega project for the up-gradation of 464 health facilities would complete in a period of two months.

Besides providing health facilities, the mobile health units would be linked to the central healthcare system which would also enable them to refer patients to major hospitals.

Later, the prime minister also witnessed the signing of Letter of Understanding between the Ministry of National Health Services and the WHO. He also inspected the five ambulances, a mobile clinic and two vaccination vans donated by the WHO.