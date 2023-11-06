Zardari vows Feb 8 will bring Bilawal into power

The PPP’s victory is a proof that Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chiarman Asif Zardari said on Monday Bilawal Zardari would emerge victorious on Feb 8.

In his statement, Zardari thanked people for their help in the by-elections in Sindh held on Sunday and lauded the party workers for their efforts.

The PPP’s victory is a proof that Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people of Karachi. “The success of Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad is a message of the Karachiites to the enemies.”

He called on party workers to launch election campaign as an ambassador of Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari claimed that the days of affliction were numbered and the PPP would end all the crises.

BILAWAL’S MESSAGE

Former foreign minister during the PDM regime Bilawal congratulated the party workers and those elected in the local government elections.

He claimed that the people of Pakistan had given their mandate and the victory of the PPP on Feb 8 is a writing on the wall.