PM Kakar summons SIFC apex committee meeting

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar summons SIFC apex committee meeting

COAS will also participate in the meeting

07 September,2023 11:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be convened under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir will also attend the meeting.

According to the sources, the four provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries will also participate in the meeting, along with the military leadership and the military officials.

Agriculture, minerals and mining, information technology projects will be considered in the committee.



Read More: PM Kakar promises incentives for businessmen

According to the sources, issues related to the investment of Gulf countries and China in the country will be reviewed and issues related to possible large investments from Saudi Arabia will also be considered.

