PM Kakar to help strengthen economy by restoring confidence of businessmen

07 September,2023 03:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he would stabilize economy by restoring the confidence of businessmen, industrialists and investors.

During a meeting with the delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said solving the problems of business community is top priority of the government, I welcomed your suggestions and feasible suggestions would be implemented.

The PM said after assuming the office he started meeting with the business community to get knowledge of their issues. He said the business community is strengthening the national economy and providing employment opportunities.

He said that the government is ensuring tax reforms and the system is being digitized. Without increase in the tax collection, the improvement of the country's economy is not possible, he added.

The PM said that an operation has been launched across the country especially in the border areas to prevent smuggling. Crackdowns have been carried out during last 48 hours and positive results are being received. He said consultation is underway to strengthen trade with neighboring countries whose authorities also welcomed ban on smuggling.

He reiterated that economy would be strengthened by restoring the confidence of traders, industrialists and investors as well. Strict action will be taken against the electricity pilferers as reforms in the power sector are proceeding rapidly.

He said that consultation with all stakeholders is necessary to solve the country's problems and the Ministry of Commerce should ensure regular suggestions and consultation with the chambers across Pakistan.

The PM directed that an early report be submitted regarding expanding the scope of FBR point of sales, improve the performance of commercial attachés posted in Pakistani embassies, improve the CDA system and make the business community part of the consultation process.

He also directed the CDA to digitize all the land record and facilities being provided to the citizens.

