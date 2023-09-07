Saudi ambassador calls on interim health minister

07 September,2023 07:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy called on Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan to discuss issues of mutual interest and further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated him on assuming portfolio of the Ministry of Health.

The appointment of Global Health Expert is a good omen. “I pray for your success,” said the Saudi Ambassador.

The minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical and religious fraternal relations, he added. In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both the countries beat in unison. The minister elaborated his integrated agenda for development of the health sector as per the vision of the caretaker prime minister. He shared that Pakistan was the first country in the world to organise the Global Health Security Summit.

“We have formulated an integrated strategy to increase the export of the pharma industry,” he added. Effective measures were being adopted to increase the capacity of pharma industry, the minister said. It was agreed to promote medical tourism in this sector, which has vast potential for investment.

The recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a good initiative. This initiative will promote investment in the country. The ambassador remarked that his country would benefit from Pakistan’s medical sector.

