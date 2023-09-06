Contempt of court notice issues to Chief Commissioner Islamabad for not producing Parvez Elahi

06 September,2023 12:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) -The Lahore High Court has issued contempt of court notice to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad (CCI) for not producing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, before the court despite order.

The hearing of the case for the recovery of Elahi was held in the court of Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf in the LHC but despite court order, the former chief minister was not produced even today.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, Superintendent District Jail Attock Arif Shehzad, DPO Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and other officers including Punjab Government Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar and Advocate General Islamabad (AGI) also appeared in the court.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf expressing his anger remarked that how the order of the court was ignored?

Pervez Elahi's lawyer said that the court orders were not implemented, on which the court said that ignoring the court orders is a separate issue.

The Lahore High Court said that despite the court order, Islamabad police arrested Elahi. The court asked the AGI that court order is available what is his position on it. The court order was very clear but he (Elahi) was arrested and transferred to Attock Jail.

The AGI said that Elahi was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), kept in police line due to security and it is difficult to bring him here. The court asked that there was no difficulty while taking him (Elahi) from here. Production of Elahi before the court should not be the one’s ego problem.

The court said that the IG did not appear before the Supreme Court and the CCI avoid appearance in the Islamabad High Court. Show cause notices were issued to the concerned officers for violating the court order. The contempt proceedings against these officers will continue separately.

The judge said CCI violated the court order so a show cause notice is issued to him for contempt of court. The officers should file their response within 7 days, the judge ordered.

The court restrained Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar from interfering and said that the contempt of court case against the officers is adjourned till next week.

