Karachi ATC sends Haleem Adil Sheikh on judicial remand

The PTI leader was arrested in police vehicle burning case

06 September,2023 12:23 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to jail on judicial remand.

The Karachi police presented Sheikh in the ATC amid tight security on the completion of one-day physical remand in the police vehicle burning case.

During the hearing, the judge asked the investigation officer to submit challan in the case. The police told the court that a case was already registered against Mr Sheikh and others at the Mobina Town town police station.

The IO sought the PTI's leader's further physical remand, which the court rejected and sent Mr Sheikh to jail on judicial remand.

The PTI leader told reporters outside the court that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had baffled the caretakers who are running from pillar to post to control inflation.

He termed the cases registered against him as politically motivated.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was released on bail in the May 9 violence case last week, but the police arrested him outside the court in another case.