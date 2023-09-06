Change of guards ceremony at Qauid's mausoleum on Defence Day

Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Air vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was chief guest

06 September,2023 09:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A special ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (R.A) on Wednesday with smartly-turned guards of the Pakistan Air-Force assuming their duty.

Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Air vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was chief guest at the change of command ceremony. He also laid the floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered Fateha and wrote his comments in the guest book.

Addressing the gathering, AVM said today is a day to pay tribute to the joint victory of armed forces of Pakistan. “We will always continue defending our boundaries as protective shield against our enemies.”

He said that our forces guarded the country's borders vigorously and the sacrifices made for the defense of the country will not go in vain.

Air Marshal Latif said today's historic day is in the name of our ghazis and martyrs and thanks to the sacrifices of the armed forces. We have inherited the value of love and freedom for the country. The prayers of the nation have been behind the victory of the armed forces, he said adding we have reached here due to your passions and efforts.

He said in today's era we are facing enormous problems and being a nation, we will come out of every difficult situation. Pakistan came into being forever and no power in the world can destroy it. He said we would continue the tradition of guards changing.

As many as 57 cadets including seven women participated in the guards changing ceremony while during the ceremony, the cadets of the PAF took over the duties of the guards at the mausoleum.

On the other hand, the President of Pakistan, Caretaker Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chief and the Armed Forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the martyrs and their families on Defense Day.

Defense Day is a bright chapter in the national history of Pakistan, on this day, the forces of Pakistan created a new history of courage and bravery by defeating the eternal enemy, India.

Defense and Martyrs Day is celebrated on Sept 6 to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and their families.

Our armed forces and the entire Pakistani nation thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy 58 years ago by showing extraordinary courage and unparalleled spirit.

