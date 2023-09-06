4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

06 September,2023 03:43 am

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush mountain region at the depth of 192 kilometres.

