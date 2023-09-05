In-focus

Capita, Punjab cities receive rains

Capita, Punjab cities receive rains

Pakistan

Weather turns pleasant, law-lying areas submerged

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock and adjoining areas and cities received heavy rains with gusty winds.

The weather turned pleasant and law-lying areas were submerged in rainwater.

Hot spell came to an end following the rains. People heave a sigh of relief from sultry weather.

Attock and its suburbs received hails along with heavy rains. Met office predicted rains in most of the parts of the country.
 

Related Topics
Weather



Advertisement

Related News