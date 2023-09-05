Capita, Punjab cities receive rains

Pakistan Pakistan Capita, Punjab cities receive rains

Weather turns pleasant, law-lying areas submerged

05 September,2023 05:21 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock and adjoining areas and cities received heavy rains with gusty winds.

The weather turned pleasant and law-lying areas were submerged in rainwater.

Hot spell came to an end following the rains. People heave a sigh of relief from sultry weather.

Attock and its suburbs received hails along with heavy rains. Met office predicted rains in most of the parts of the country.

