Capita, Punjab cities receive rains
Pakistan
Weather turns pleasant, law-lying areas submerged
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock and adjoining areas and cities received heavy rains with gusty winds.
The weather turned pleasant and law-lying areas were submerged in rainwater.
Hot spell came to an end following the rains. People heave a sigh of relief from sultry weather.
Attock and its suburbs received hails along with heavy rains. Met office predicted rains in most of the parts of the country.