Elahi undergoes tests at PIMS after complaints of ill health in Attock jail

Former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Islamabad police three days ago under 3MPO

04 September,2023 03:54 pm

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - The health condition of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi deteriorated in the Attock jail.

According to sources, Elahi was taken to the PIMS Hospital in Islamabad amid tight security on Monday.

The doctors conducted tests of Elahi at the health facility after which police took him back to jail.

Elahi was arrested by a team of the Islamabad police three days ago under 3MPO from Lahore.

The Lahore High Court had ordered police not to arrest Elahi in any case after releasing him but officials still didn't let him reach his residence and instead took him to the Attock jail.



