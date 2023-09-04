Masses' woes demand national consensus: Sheikh Rashid

04 September,2023 02:39 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) -Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has suggested that everyone has to sit together to solve the problems of masses.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ahmad said that it’s an economic issue now rather the political one but no attention is being paid to resolve the matter.

He said the public is being frightened that prices of electricity and petrol would be increased more. The incompetent government of 16 months escaped from Pakistan by ending its cases and pushed poor towards inflation.

The former interior minister said that people are much perturbed due to the inflation and unemployment. He said there is a limit to suffering,

He said name of the people is state and now the matter has gone beyond politics. The situation will slip out of hands of everyone and no one will be able to solve the economic crisis, he added.

