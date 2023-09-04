Dengue on rise as 36 new cases detected in Lahore

At least 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab.

04 September,2023 06:35 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 36 more cases were reported during last 24 hours as dengue is on the rise in provincial metropolis with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

According to the sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,043 larvae spots were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,043 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the health department said.

