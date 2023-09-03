Rs3000 relief for electricity users upto 300 units

Pakistan Pakistan Rs3000 relief for electricity users upto 300 units

IMF permission awaited before enforcing this policy

03 September,2023 09:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The interim government devised a plan to provide relief on electricity bills, with a reduction of Rs 3,000 for users consuming 300 units.

Reports suggest that bills for consumers consuming 300 units of electricity in September will be decreased by the aforementioned amount.

The government is presently awaiting permission from the IMF before enforcing this policy.

Also, the Pakistani government, a couple of days back, shared a plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to the people in connection of the electricity bills, which triggered protests across the country, with an assurance that none of the targets agreed upon by the previous government would be compromised.

Also read: Protests over inflated energy bills continue unabated as caretakers await IMF nod for relief

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar said a team comprising Pakistani authorities met the IMF officials. Though she was not part of the team in talks with the lender, she reiterated Pakistan's commitments to follow the IMF programme.

There are reports that the provision for an emergency allocation of Rs250 billion in the budget for 2023-24 in the IMF programme could be utilised to provide relief to electricity consumers.

It is expected that the IMF will give its reply anytime on Thursday and those consuming up to 400 units will get a relief.

Sources say the IMF would not agree with any reduction on taxes imposed through the electricity bills but it could agree on collecting the amount of the monthly bills for August and September in installments.

