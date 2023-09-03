No electoral alliance with any party: PPP

Khuhro also demanded elections within constitutional framework

03 September,2023 07:53 pm

THATTA (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro declared that the PPP would not form any alliances with other parties, including the PML-N.

Addressing a press conference in Thatta, Khuhro emphasised that the PPP would contest the general elections independently.

Khuhro stated that the introduction of a presidential system in the country would require constitutional amendments. "If anyone is daring enough to challenge the constitution, he should demonstrate conviction by bringing forward the presidential system," he warned.

He admitted that opposition alliances have been forming against the PPP, but remarked that such unity is a sign of desperation before the elections.

Khuhro warned the caretaker government against attempting to rule for an extended period, as it would undoubtedly trigger a strong reaction from the people.

Furthermore, he expressed that the PPP was not against the accountability, but believes that cases should be proven in court.

Khuhro urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections and stressed the importance of holding elections within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days.

Khuhro also criticised MQM-P and GDA, accusing them of being against careers and disregarding the welfare of the people. He blamed the caretaker government for the ongoing inflation and labeled the PTI government's breach of agreement with the IMF as a burden on the country's economy.