Two youngsters drown in Mianwali dam

Pakistan Pakistan Two youngsters drown in Mianwali dam

Two youngsters drown in Mianwali dam

03 September,2023 06:37 pm

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Two young people drowned while taking bath in a dam in Mianwali.

The incident took place in the dam at Tabi Sar where two youths drowned while taking a bath.

Around 12 divers and swimmers of the Rescue 1122 participated in the search operation. The divers recovered the bodies from the dam after about 25 minutes of scuba search.

Among those who drowned were 12-year-old Khurram and 24-year-old Junaid.

Read More: Judge, two sons drown in Sohawa damThe deceased hailed from Tabi Sar

The Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies of the two youth to their families after necessary procedures.

