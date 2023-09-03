Four dead after van-mazda collision in Nushki
Pakistan
NUSHKI (Dunya News) – At least four people died as a result of a terrible collision between two vehicles on RCD highway N-40 in Nushki.
According to Levies sources, the collision took place between a van and a mazda in Jorkin area of Ahmedwal, due to which the vehicles caught fire.
Levies sources say that Iranian oil was being smuggled in a wagon and a Mazda vehicle. Two of the deceased are from Nushki and two from Mustang, the sources said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.