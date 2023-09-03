MQM-P's Syed Amin comes down hard on PPP

03 September,2023 07:41 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former federal minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Aminul Haque on Sunday expressed his concerns over the alleged corrupt policies of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference, Syed Aminul Haque pointed out that MQM-P had fulfilled its commitment by inaugurating a medical center, ambulance service, and mortuary services for the residents of Orangi Town, all of which were designed to provide essential healthcare and emergency services.

Syed Aminul Haque attributed the delay in the availability of these vital services to what he termed as the "corrupt policies" of the PPP. He argued that MQM-P had prioritised education, water supply, and road infrastructure in Orangi Town.

Furthermore, the former federal minister stated that MQM-P had gifted the residents of Orangi Town a virtual university, and the students at Molvi Abdul Haq Girls' School were benefiting from a state-of-the-art library facility.

Moreover, efforts were initiated to combat lawlessness and arrests in Orangi Town, aiming to maintain a peaceful environment in the area, he held.

Syed Aminul Haque emphasised that MQM-P Pakistan adhered to a policy of non-violence and advocated for a peaceful approach to resolving conflicts. He urged the government to take immediate steps to rectify the situation in Orangi Town.

