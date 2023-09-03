Exorbitant power bills: Siraj announces sit-ins outside governor's houses

Jamaat-e-Islami to issue White Paper on deteriorating economy

03 September,2023 07:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Resolving to continue his party’s struggle against what he termed injustice and exploitation, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has announced his party’s decision to stage sit-ins outside the four provincial governor’s houses to protest the issue of exorbitant power billing.

As stated in a press statement issued on Sunday, the Jamaat-e-Islami has also reached a decision about issuing a White Paper regarding the deteriorating economic conditions.

“It has become difficult to live in the country in this suffocating environment,” Haq said, fearing the government may levy tax even on ‘our breathing’. He deplored that the 24 million Pakistanis had to pay bills due to the flawed agreements made with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

According to the JI chief, the sole beneficiaries of the agreements with the IPPs were the elite class.

Citing a certain official announcement detailing power connections would be severed over non-payment, Haq warned that his party would not allow any such move by any power distribution company.

“Instead of burdening the masses, steps should be taken to prevent power pilferage,” advised the JI chief, adding that the burden of line losses should not be passed onto the poor populace.

