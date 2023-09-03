Met Office forecasts rains across Pakistan from today

Pakistan Pakistan Met Office forecasts rains across Pakistan from today

The Met office says weather will remain hot and humid in plains of Pakistan today

03 September,2023 01:33 pm

ISLAMABAD, KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has predicted rains in various districts of the country, while weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met office says weather will remain hot and humid in plains of Pakistan today (Sunday), however there is a possibility of raining with strong winds in Islamabad.

The weather will also remain hot and humid in most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, rain is expected in Chitral, Banir, Mansehra, Balakot, Khyber, Kohat, Waziristan, Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali and Sargodha.

Similarly, the Balochistan will face hot and humid weather today while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to experience partly cloudy weather and rain with strong winds.

On the other hand, the weather will remain partly cloudy in Karachi during the next 24 hours and drizzling is also expected.

The Met office say Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, and its maximum temperature is expected 31 to 33 degrees.

In Karachi, winds are blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 20 to 30-kilometer per hour and humidity ratio is recorded at 62 percent.

