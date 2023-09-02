Bahawalpur couple welcomes quintuplets

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – A Pakistani woman has given birth to quintuplets at a local hospital in Bahawalpur.

The lady gave birth to the quintuplets at Sir Sadiq Hospital on Saturday, sources said, adding the babies were all healthy, but were kept at the hospital’s intensive care ward because of their premature birth.

Quintuplets are extremely rare and are likely to occur naturally only once out of tens of millions of births.